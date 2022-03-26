Online capacity building project concludes

PESHAWAR: The closing ceremony of the project titled “Sharing Knowledge and Strengthening University Partnerships in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Afghanistan” was held on Friday.

Dr Muhammad Mohsin Khan, IMSciences Director, in his opening remarks, talked of the success of the six months online capacity-building project, said a press release.

He said the project was undertaken by the IMSciences as an implementing partner, which was funded by the US Mission in Pakistan.

The closing ceremony was attended by Prof Dr Shahana Urooj Kazi, VC Women University Swabi, Prof Dr Muhammad Jahanzeb Khan, VC, FATA University, and the trainees from partner universities.

Donald Mynard, Public Affairs Officer, US Consulate General Peshawar, Dr Tajud Din, Pro-VC, University Chitral attended the ceremony online.

Associate Professor Dr Shahid Ali and the Project Lead welcomed all the participants and presented a brief overview of the project.

In this project, 16 faculty members of the partnering universities, including the University of Chitral, University of Malakand, Women University Swabi, FATA University and Rana University Afghanistan were trained by resource persons from the University of Kentucky, USA, IMSciences and other universities of Pakistan in the areas of curriculum reform development, faculty professional development and research skill development.

In the end, certificates were distributed among trainees and souvenirs were presented to the project team.