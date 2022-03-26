Bid to smuggle ammunition foiled

PESHAWAR: The police foiled a bid to smuggle ammunition and arrested two alleged smugglers on Friday.
Superintendent of Police, City, Atiq Shah told reporters that cops from the Bhanamari Police Station intercepted a car and recovered 28 rifles of different bore along with magazines and rounds. Two alleged smugglers were arrested and a case lodged against them.
