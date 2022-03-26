Over 50,000 litres of counterfeit beverages seized

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakht-unkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority seized over 50,000 litres of counterfeit beverages from a factory in Pabi area of Nowshera.

An official communique said, during the joint operation with the police force, the Food Safety team found massive production of fake beverages of various multinational brands.

According to Director General KP FS&HFA Shahrukh Ali Khan, the operation was carried out on the special directions of Minister Food Muhammad Atif Khan and Secretary Food Department Capt. (Retd) Mushtaq Ahmad.

During the raid, a large quantity of the counterfeit beverages on the production were confiscated, and discarded. The team also seized over 22,00 kilogram of chemicals and packing materials.

Similarly, machines used for the production of the fake beverages were also seized during the operation. The counterfeit drinks were supplied from the unit to various parts of the province.

DG Food Safety Authority Shahrukh Ali Khan said the demand for beverages used to increase in Ramazan, and the adulteration mafia wants to flood the market with fake beverages.