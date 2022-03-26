Sports competitions held in Wana

WANA: Pakistan Army 254 Wing organised sports competitions at Karma Stadium in South Waziristan tribal district where food packages were also distributed to deserving families.
The competitions, held from March 18 to 23, featured cricket, volleyball, 100-meter race, air gun shooting, and equestrian race.
At the end, trophies and cash prizes were given to the players of the
winning teams while ration packages were also distributed to the deserving families.
Local elders, journalists, students and people from other walks of life attended the final day events.
LAHORE: The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan has voiced concern over the situation developed in the wake of the...
KARACHI: Karachi Metropolitan Corporation Administrator Barrister Murtaza Wahab, who also serves as the Sindh...
PESHAWAR: Speakers at a dialogue here on Friday called Pakistan and Afghanistan to follow the international laws on...
ISLAMABAD: As part of the ongoing consultations with the ally parties of the government to convince them to support...
BISHAM: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz KP President Amir Muqam has said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government in the...
PESHAWAR: The closing ceremony of the project titled “Sharing Knowledge and Strengthening University Partnerships in...
Comments