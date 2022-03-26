Sports competitions held in Wana

WANA: Pakistan Army 254 Wing organised sports competitions at Karma Stadium in South Waziristan tribal district where food packages were also distributed to deserving families.

The competitions, held from March 18 to 23, featured cricket, volleyball, 100-meter race, air gun shooting, and equestrian race.

At the end, trophies and cash prizes were given to the players of the

winning teams while ration packages were also distributed to the deserving families.

Local elders, journalists, students and people from other walks of life attended the final day events.