Workshop on GBViE concludes at Awkum

PESHAWAR: A two-day workshop on multi-sectoral coordination to end Gender-Based Violence in Emergencies (GBViE) in Pakistan concluded at the Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan (Awkum) on Friday.

A press release said the workshop was organised by the Department of Sociology, Awkum, in collaboration with Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and Sarhad Rural Support Program (SRSP).

Dr Hussain Ali, chairperson Sociology Department, said that the multi-sectoral coordination was the only solution to address the GBV in emergencies (GBViE) and humanitarian services in Pakistan.

Dr Abdul Shakoor, chairperson Department of International Relations, stated that Pakistan is a signatory and has ratified several United Nations conventions and other international treaties related to women’s protection and empowerment.

He said that GBViE is not only an issue in Pakistan, rather the same issue is reported around the world during natural disasters and armed conflicts, which need immediate attention of all stakeholders.

Muhammad Rehman, director PDMA, shared in his closing remarks that the main purpose of the workshop was to raise awareness on GBViE among faculty and students.

He further added that such activities were needed in academia to divert research attention to GBViE. He said an MoU was required to be signed with Awkum to continue such kinds of activities in the university.