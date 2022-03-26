PDWP approves 25 projects

PESHAWAR: The 17th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) on Friday approved 25 projects worth Rs112,104 million.

The approval was accorded at the meeting of the PDWP, which was chaired by Additional Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah.

The meeting was attended by senior officers of the departments concerned and members of PDWP, said an official communique.

It added that the forum approved 25 projects pertaining to rural development, C&W, Sport & Tourism, Elementary and Secondary Education and Public Health Engineering sectors for the uplift of the province.

The approved projects included purchase of sanitation vehicles and sewer suction machines for opening drains and sewerage lines in divisional headquarters and TMAs of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Imran Khan Mohmand Shaheed Girls Degree College at Shergarh, Mardan. Instructional and physical training programme in newly merged districts, solarization of schools in merged areas under AIP; Establishment of information complex, feasibility study for design & construction of Badalai Bridge at Madyan in Swat.

The projects approved for Upper Dir include: Construction of roads at Samang Gulwadai Dara, Shaoor, Usherai Dara, Kumrat, Badgoai & Jandrai Road, Doog Darra, etc.