Tree plantation drive launched

TIMERGARA: An official of the Local Government Department on Friday launched a plantation campaign in Lower Dir district under the clean and green Pakistan drive by planting a deodar sapling at the office of neighborhood council Naway Kalay.
Assistant Director LG&RD Department Muhammad Mamoon Nawaz launched the plantation drive. On the occasion, LG&RDD Lower Dir progress officer Shafiul Haq, secretaries of village councils and representatives of the employees’ association were also present.
Muhammad Mamoon Nawaz stressed the need for raising awareness among people about the importance of tree plantation to fight climate change.
Free plants were also distributed among the people on the occasion.
LAHORE: The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan has voiced concern over the situation developed in the wake of the...
KARACHI: Karachi Metropolitan Corporation Administrator Barrister Murtaza Wahab, who also serves as the Sindh...
PESHAWAR: Speakers at a dialogue here on Friday called Pakistan and Afghanistan to follow the international laws on...
ISLAMABAD: As part of the ongoing consultations with the ally parties of the government to convince them to support...
BISHAM: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz KP President Amir Muqam has said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government in the...
PESHAWAR: The closing ceremony of the project titled “Sharing Knowledge and Strengthening University Partnerships in...
Comments