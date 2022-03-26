Tree plantation drive launched

TIMERGARA: An official of the Local Government Department on Friday launched a plantation campaign in Lower Dir district under the clean and green Pakistan drive by planting a deodar sapling at the office of neighborhood council Naway Kalay.

Assistant Director LG&RD Department Muhammad Mamoon Nawaz launched the plantation drive. On the occasion, LG&RDD Lower Dir progress officer Shafiul Haq, secretaries of village councils and representatives of the employees’ association were also present.

Muhammad Mamoon Nawaz stressed the need for raising awareness among people about the importance of tree plantation to fight climate change.

Free plants were also distributed among the people on the occasion.