PMLN says PM’s anger shows his defeat

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) has termed Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government as the worst ever failed and incompetent in the history of the country.
Reacting to his speech at a public meeting in Mansehra, the PMLN provincial spokesman Ikhtiar Wali said in a statement that Imran’s anger pointed to his defeat and his speech seemed to be the last speech of a defeated person. He said the prime minister had nothing for the speech except for uttering abusive words for Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif’s names.
