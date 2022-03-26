UoP employees to continue strike

PESHAWAR: The talks between the administration of the University of Peshawar and protesting employees suffered another deadlock and the joint action committee announced to continue the strike from Monday.

The university administration had earlier agreed to present a detailed report on Friday on the talks between the two sides and implement all the recommendations made in the report. The protesting employees, in return, had assured to call off the strike.

But on Friday, the university registrar and other officials concerned remained absent and no report could be presented, forcing the protesting employees to step back from the assurance as well.

In a press statement, the head of the joint action committee Dr Jamil Chitrali alleged that the university administration was using delaying tactics. He said that the committee had a cordial meeting with the Vice-Chancellor Dr Idrees the other day.

But, he said, it was a matter of concern for them that none of the commitments made by the vice-chancellor during the meeting was honoured. Therefore, they were left with no other option but to continue the strike.

It merits a mention here that there has been a complete strike in the university for the last two weeks. No class or exam could be conducted in the university.

The administrative activities have come to a complete standstill due to the strike of the Class-III and Class-IV employees.