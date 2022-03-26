World TB Day marked at KMU

PESHAWAR: A function was jointly organized by TB Control Program Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, health department KP and other donor agencies to mark World TB Day on Friday.

Former Director General Health Services KP Dr Ayub Roze, Additional Inspector General Prison Rehan Gul Khattak, Director KMU Institute of Public Health & Social Sciences Dr Saima Afaq, Director Mother and Child Health Program Dr Sahib Gul, Additional

Director General Health Services Dr Obaidullah, representative of Mercy Corps Ms Lubna Javed, World Health Organization’s Dr Babar Alam, National Coordinator of National TB

Control Program Dr Abdul Wali and Director Provincial TB Control Program Dr Mudassar Shehzad addressed the event at the Khyber Medical University (KMU).

The speakers said that TB is a treatable disease and if a person has a cough and fever for more than two weeks, he or she should go to the nearest TB center and get tested.

They said that one TB patient can affect 10 to 15 healthy people, which is why raising awareness on TB is a shared national cause of government agencies as well as all citizens.

The experts said that TB should not be considered as a stigma but it should be treated as a disease and attention should be paid to its treatment and prevention measures should be adopted.The speakers said that TB is a contagious disease and it is possible to control it.

Earlier, Dr Mudassir Shehzad, while describing the statistics of TB in the country, said that Pakistan ranks fifth in the world in terms of TB patients.

He said that 55,000 people are infected with TB in Pakistan every year while the ratio of patients is 259 out of 100,000 people. He said that the TB control

program KP had treated more than 65,000 patients since 2002.

Dr. Mudassar Shehzad said that resistance to TB is a great challenge for the whole society while the provincial TB control program has provided free treatment to 2800 patients since 2012. He said that there were laboratories for TB diagnosis in the province which would soon be extended to all the districts of the province.

He said that the treatment of a resistant TB patient costs an average of Rs1 million while the provincial TB control program is providing all the treatment facilities to the patients absolutely free of cost.