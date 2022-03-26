COVID-19 outbreak fades away

Islamabad : As many as 45 new patients have been tested positive for coronavirus illness, COVID-19 from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district in the last 72 hours while the virus claimed no life from the region in the last nine days hinting that the fifth wave of COVID-19 outbreak has faded away at least in this region of the country.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Friday reveals that six new patients have been tested positive from Rawalpindi district taking the total number of confirmed patients from Rawalpindi to 42973 while only three individuals were tested positive from ICT in the last 24 hours taking tally to 135006 in the federal capital.

According to District Health Officer ICT Dr. Muhammad Zaeem Zia, the number of tests in the federal capital has decreased after depression in number of cases as three individuals have tested positive in entire ICT against 933 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

It is important that the number of active cases from the twin cities has also dropped down to around 228 on Friday. The statistics show that almost all five waves of COVID-19 outbreak hit population in the twin cities much harder as compared to the other districts of the country. To date, a total of 177,979 patients have been reported from ICT and Rawalpindi district of which 2,355 have already lost their lives.

From ICT, a total of 135,006 patients have been reported of which 1022 have died of the illness while 133,819 have achieved cure from COVID-19. On Friday, there were 165 active cases of the disease in the federal capital.