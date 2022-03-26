PTI to hold public meeting on 27th at Parade Ground

Islamabad : Under the slogan of ‘Amr Bil Ma’roof Wa Nahi Anil Munkar’, March 27 will be the historic day in the Parade Ground with more than one million people, said President Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Senior Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan.

He was addressing a meeting of the PTI Azad Kashmir Governing Body at F-8 Office, here, in connection with the March 27 public meeting in Parade Ground, Islamabad.

Speaker of Legislative Assembly Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq, Minister for Local Government Khawaja Farooq Ahmed, Deputy Speaker Chaudhry Riaz Gujjar, Ministers of Government Chaudhry Ali Shan Soni, Chaudhry Muhammad Rashid, Javed Butt, Imtiaz Naseem, Taqdis Gilani, Secretary General Raja Mansoor Khan, Chaudhry Amir Nazir, Sardar Murtaza Ali Khan, Qazi Israel, Irshad Mahmood, Zulfiqar Abbasi, Sardar Iftikhar Rashid and Sardar Imtiaz Shaheen were also present on the occasion.

He said PTI (AJK) is united and there is no truth in the words of Forward Bloc. The people of AJK had voted for Imran Khan’s vision. We will give the changed AJK to the people.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan will get the confidence of the people on the 27th and in the Assembly on the 28th. One million people will ensure their participation in the meeting, which will have the largest number of Kashmiri people, he added.

Sardar Tanveer Ilyas said that the Parade Grand public meeting will be held on March 27 and one million people will ensure their participation in the rally. He said that the March 27 rally would be a turning point in the history of Pakistan in which Prime Minister Imran Khan would take three wickets with one ball. The PTI Azad Kashmir has completed its preparations for the March 27 rally, he maintained.

The PTI (AJK) leader said the flag of Islam has been raised all over the world and the nation has been taught freedom instead of slavery. He said the people of Azad Kashmir will prove on March 27 in Islamabad that it was and still is the center of justice.

Speaking on the occasion, Speaker of Legislative Assembly Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq said that the government is not going anywhere and democracy will continue and no-confidence move will be defeated.