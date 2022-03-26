Knowledge Expo concludes

Islamabad : A two-day Knowledge Expo was organised at Riphah International University to remind the young generation about the relationship with books, advances in the field of education, and the introduction of new destinations.

National and International publishers and delegates working to promote modern texts attended the Knowledge Expo and presented books on various up-to-date topics including books on medical field, media sciences, management sciences, current affairs, and life and living.

Educational experts, pharmacists, medical experts, cultural experts, and students from different campuses visited and participated in the Education Expo.

Speaking to the media at the inauguration ceremony, Prof. Dr. Anis Ahmed, Vice-Chancellor, Riphah International University and Chairman of National Rahmatul-Lil-Aalameen Authority (NRA), said that the purpose of the Education Expo is to familiarise youth with different genres and books of up-to-date education standards of today’s world.