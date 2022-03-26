Rs1.9m looted

Islamabad: Continuing their looting spree, two bike-riding gunmen opened firing at a car, dragged out the victim from the car, wounded him by hitting gun on his head, snatched Rs1.9 million and sped away during aerial firing.

The fearing incident occurred in front of a private commercial bank at Jinnah Super Market when a business man identified as Mohammad Amjad came to the bank at about 11 a.m. to deposit Rs1.9 million in his account but as he stopped his car in front of the bank, two bike-riding gunmen opened firing at the car, dragged the driver out the car and snatched the cash and ran away after hurting the victim, people witnessed the scene told this correspondent.

Hundreds of business men and people witnessed the frightening episode occurred in the broad daylight.

Station House Officer (SHO) Kohsar, when contacted by this correspondent, simply denied the occurrence with the ridiculous claim, saying, “No such robbery was happened,” adding that someone shot an aerial fire near the car, in fear amount from the hand of the terrified complainant fell down and in the meantime the gunmen took cash and ran away.

The Kohsar police station have registered the FIR against the gunmen and started investigation.