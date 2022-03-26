Qatar hits back at ‘ridiculous’ World Cup attack by Van Gaal

DOHA: Qatar’s top World Cup organiser has hit back at Louis van Gaal for criticising the decision to hold the event in the Gulf state, saying the Netherlands coach has failed to understand the Arab world’s passion for football.

Van Gaal said this week that it was “ridiculous” for the World Cup to be held in Qatar and that FIFA had only been motivated by money.

In a rare outburst, Hassan al-Thawadi, chief executive of the World Cup Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, tore into van Gaal and insisted Qatar had no regrets over its efforts to stage the World Cup that kicks off on November 21.

“For a person who has had many many years (as a coach) and who understands the power of football, it is ridiculous that he could actually make such a bland statement,” Thawadi said in comments from an interview released by Bein Sports TV late Thursday.

“I am sure that he hasn’t spent a lot of time understanding what football means, not only to Qatar but to the Arab world.”