Sarfaraz joins Sindh in Pakistan Cup

LAHORE: Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, who is in the reserved pool of players for the home Test series against Australia, has joined Sindh to play the remaining matches of the Pakistan Cup.
As the Test series between Pakistan and Australia culminated, Sarfaraz left the national squad to represent his home side Sindh in the ongoing Pakistan Cup.
The ongoing edition of the Pakistan Cup has entered its final stages as the last-round matches rolled into action from Friday.
Sarfaraz's side Sindh is currently standing at the second position with 12 points in nine matches.
DOHA: Qatar’s top World Cup organiser has hit back at Louis van Gaal for criticising the decision to hold the event...
KARACHI: Pakistan Sports Board has written a letter to the Pakistan Judo Federation advising the judo body to hire a...
MIAMI: Naomi Osaka’s impressive return to form continued on Thursday after she took just an hour to dispatch...
MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay: Giorgian de Arrascaeta sent Uruguay to the World Cup with the only goal of the game against Peru...
PALERMO, Italy: Roberto Mancini was reeling from the most painful defeat of his managerial career after Thursday’s...
PORTO: Portugal are through to a decisive World Cup qualifying play-off final next week after beating Turkey 3-1 in...
Comments