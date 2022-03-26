Sarfaraz joins Sindh in Pakistan Cup

LAHORE: Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, who is in the reserved pool of players for the home Test series against Australia, has joined Sindh to play the remaining matches of the Pakistan Cup.

As the Test series between Pakistan and Australia culminated, Sarfaraz left the national squad to represent his home side Sindh in the ongoing Pakistan Cup.

The ongoing edition of the Pakistan Cup has entered its final stages as the last-round matches rolled into action from Friday.

Sarfaraz's side Sindh is currently standing at the second position with 12 points in nine matches.