 
close
Saturday March 26, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Sports

Pakistan ease past Afghanistan in beach handball

By Our Correspondent
March 26, 2022

KARACHI: Pakistan on Friday notched their second win from three matches when they defeated Afghanistan 2-0 in their outing of the 2nd Asian Men’s Youth Beach Handball Championship in Tehran.

It was almost a one-sided affair as the Green-shirts kept a firm grip on the game throughout. The halves’ score was 26-9, 30-13. Pakistan now will face tough Jordan in their fourth round game on Saturday (today).

Comments