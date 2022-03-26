Pakistan ease past Afghanistan in beach handball

KARACHI: Pakistan on Friday notched their second win from three matches when they defeated Afghanistan 2-0 in their outing of the 2nd Asian Men’s Youth Beach Handball Championship in Tehran.
It was almost a one-sided affair as the Green-shirts kept a firm grip on the game throughout. The halves’ score was 26-9, 30-13. Pakistan now will face tough Jordan in their fourth round game on Saturday (today).
DOHA: Qatar’s top World Cup organiser has hit back at Louis van Gaal for criticising the decision to hold the event...
KARACHI: Pakistan Sports Board has written a letter to the Pakistan Judo Federation advising the judo body to hire a...
MIAMI: Naomi Osaka’s impressive return to form continued on Thursday after she took just an hour to dispatch...
MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay: Giorgian de Arrascaeta sent Uruguay to the World Cup with the only goal of the game against Peru...
PALERMO, Italy: Roberto Mancini was reeling from the most painful defeat of his managerial career after Thursday’s...
PORTO: Portugal are through to a decisive World Cup qualifying play-off final next week after beating Turkey 3-1 in...
