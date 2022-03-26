Cummins elated at series win in Pakistan

LAHORE: Australian captain Pat Cummins on Friday expressed his satisfaction and pleasure at joining two Australian captaincy greats in winning a Test series in Pakistan.

“It’s one of just great satisfaction for me. Everyone is just totally elated,” said Cummins, who became only the third Australian captain after Richie Benaud and Mark Taylor to win a Test series in Pakistan with the 115-run triumph in the third Test in Lahore. Benaud led Australia to win in 1959 and Taylor in 1998.

“Winning the Ashes series was huge but winning overseas doesn’t happen very often,” he added.

Cummins remains unbeaten in his eight Tests as captain. He won four Ashes Tests at home and now a 1-0 victory in Pakistan.

“We were playing overseas, foreign conditions ... a group of 30-odd people here, players and staff on a mission to try and win the series. And as a captain, that’s a big responsibility. So I think this one is just incredibly satisfying and shown that our group here is a very good cricket team,” said Cummins. “I didn’t expect it to go down to the last session of the 15 days,” he said.