We didn’t play defensively: Babar

LAHORE: Pakistan skipper Babar Azam expressed disappointment after his side got thrashed by Australia in the third Test here on Friday, losing the three-match series by 0-1.

“We didn’t go with a defensive approach,” Babar responded to a reporter during an online press conference. “You have to plan according to the situation in a Test match. You can’t go out and start hitting the ball. We planned things but soft dismissals cost us the game,” the skipper said.

“(It was a) pretty good series overall. Fought hard in Pindi, saved the match in Karachi. Here, we had two bad sessions. Our plan was to play normal cricket. Thought we would go for the chase if momentum was on our side. Want to thank Australia for coming here. The crowd supported both teams. Had a lot of fun,” said Babar.

“We went with a positive approach. In the dressing room, we talked about going for run-chase. But things didn’t fall on our side and it’s a part of the game,” he said.

“After looking at the conditions, we decided to include Naseem Shah in the squad because we thought an extra pacer would help us. Naseem performed well and helped us get wickets,” he said.