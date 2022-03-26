Australia win series as Pakistan batting collapses

Ag APP

LAHORE: Australia pulled off a brilliant 115-run win on the fifth and final day in the third Test to win the series 1-0 here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Friday.

Opener Imam-ul-Haq with 70 and skipper Babar Azam with 55 defied the Australian attack but Pakistan lost their last five wickets for just 22 runs.

Chasing 351, Pakistan stood strong in the middle in the morning but they caved in during the second session. The home team was bundled out for 235 eventually.

Resuming their innings from their overnight score of 73/0, the set pair of Abdullah Shafique and Imam were separated with the former heading back to the pavilion without scoring any more run.

Cameron Green provided Australia the much-needed early breakthrough when he forced an edge off Shafique in the fourth over of the day for wicketkeeper Alex Carey to take a simple catch.

But left-handed opener Imam stayed out bravely, completing his half-century before lunch.

Azhar Ali then arrived at the crease and put on a brief partnership with Imam. The pair only added 28 runs for the second wicket before the former perished off the bowling of Nathan Lyon. The right-handed batter scored 17 off 47 deliveries.

Haq and Azhar took the score to 105 when spinner Lyon struck for the second breakthrough. Azhar missed a sweep and the ensuing thin edge was taken at slip by Steve Smith. Umpire Ahsan Raza was forced to overturn the not-out decision on Australia’s review with television replays showing a faint edge.

Pakistan were 136 for 2 at the end of the first session, needing another 215 runs. Pakistan lost three key wickets — Imam-ul-Haq, Fawad Alam and Mohammad Rizwan — in the second session for just 54 runs to be five down at 190. Captain Babar Azam was their last recognised batter with an uphill task ahead.

Haq, who batted for 276 minutes and hit five boundaries, was caught at silly point off Lyon. He reviewed the decision but the replay also ruled him out.

Cummins then trapped Fawad Alam (11) off a fuller delivery that evaded a defensive push by the left-hander.

Cummins doubled his wickets tally with another furious yorker that trapped wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan in front of his wickets for zero.

Azam and Sajid Khan shared a 46-run stand for the sixth wicket to delay the inevitable as they cracked four boundaries off the second new ball taken at 191-5.

Lyon dismissed Azam caught in the slip off a sharp turner to nearly seal the match before Starc dismissed Sajid for 21.

Befittingly, Cummins bowled Naseem Shah for one to wrap up Pakistan’s innings an hour after tea to spark celebrations among his team-mates.

Lyon finished with 5-83 — his 19th five wicket haul — and was ably supported by skipper Pat Cummins (3-23).

The victory gave Australia the Benaud-Qadir Trophy, named after former Australian skipper Richie Benaud and Pakistan leg-spinner Abdul Qadir.

The first two Tests ended in draws, the latest after a bold declaration by Cummins on Thursday.

The tourists will now play three one-day internationals on March 29, 31 and April 2, and a Twenty20 international on April 5 — all in Lahore.

Sore Board

Australia won the toss

Australia 1st Innings 391 all out

Pakistan 1st Innings 268 all out

Australia 2nd Innings 227/3d

Pakistan 2nd Innings (Target: 351 runs)

Shafique c †Carey b Green 27

Imam c Labuschagne b Lyon 70

Azhar c Smith b Lyon 17

Babar (c) c Smith b Lyon 55

Fawad Alam lbw b Cummins 11

Rizwan † lbw b Cummins 0

Sajid Khan c Khawaja b Starc 21

Nauman Ali not out 1

Hasan Ali b Lyon 13

Shaheen c Swepson b Lyon 5

Naseem b Cummins 1

Extras: (b 8, lb 4, nb 1, w 1) 14

Total: (92.1 Ov, RR: 2.54) 235

Fall of wickets: 1-77, 30.5 ov, 2-105, 45.2 ov, 3-142, 61.2 ov, 4-165, 68.4 ov, 5-167, 70.3 ov, 6-213, 83.3 ov, 7-213, 84.1 ov, 8-226, 87.6 ov, 9-232, 89.3 ov, 10-235, 92.1 ov

Bowling: Mitchell Starc 17-6-53-1, Pat Cummins 15.1-6-23-3, Nathan Lyon 37-8-83-5, Mitchell Swepson 10-1-36-0, Cameron Green 11-4-18-1, Marnus Labuschagne 2-0-10-0

Result: Australia won by 115 runs

Series result: Australia won the 3-match series 1-0

Man of the match: Pat Cummins (Aus)

Man of the series: Usman Khawaja (Aus)

Umpires: Ahsan Raza, Aleem Dar