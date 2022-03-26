Myanmar villagers accuse junta troops of torching houses

BANGKOK: Myanmar junta troops torched dozens of houses across three villages in a restive northern region last week, according to villagers and local media, as the regime struggles to crush resistance to its rule.
The Southeast Asian country has been in chaos since a putsch last February, with anti-coup "People’s Defence Force" fighters clashing with junta troops across the nation. The northern Sagaing region has seen fierce fighting and bloody reprisals, with the junta calling in airstrikes and reports widespread of soldiers burning villages.
Troops arrived in Ta Moke village in Khin Oo township in the afternoon of March 15, local Ko Kyaw said. "They went on and burned house by house. So everyone in the village had to flee," he added, requesting to use a pseudonym.
Soldiers also torched dozens of houses in nearby Kalar Luu and Shar Lwin villages on March 16, locals and media reports said. "We don’t have anything left," said Khin Ma, also requesting to go by another name. "We just shelter under the mango trees and sleep on plastic sheets... Sometimes I think it will be better if we had died as we have lost belongings and our house."
BEIRUT: Egypt has deported 31 Eritreans over the past fortnight, ignoring concerns they are at risk of abuses at home...
WASHINGTON: The United States on Friday announced new sanctions against the Myanmar military for "atrocities" against...
Brussels: President Joe Biden on Friday said the US and EU had reached a new agreement on the transfer of personal...
Geneva: A top UN rights expert slammed the international community on Friday for allowing Israel´s decades-long...
Moscow: A Russian military chaplain was killed in a Ukrainian rocket attack in the southwest near the Ukraine border,...
Oslo: Nato cannot allow a security vacuum to develop in the Arctic, where the alliance sees "growing strategic...
Comments