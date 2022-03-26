 
close
Saturday March 26, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

Russian military chaplain killed

By AFP
March 26, 2022

Moscow: A Russian military chaplain was killed in a Ukrainian rocket attack in the southwest near the Ukraine border, the Russian Orthodox Church said on Friday. Oleg Artyomov was serving in the village of Zhuravlyovka in Russia’s Belgorod region on Thursday when he "came under shelling from a Ukrainian Smerch (rocket launcher) and died", the Moscow Patriarchate’s military department said on social media.

Comments