Russian military chaplain killed

Moscow: A Russian military chaplain was killed in a Ukrainian rocket attack in the southwest near the Ukraine border, the Russian Orthodox Church said on Friday. Oleg Artyomov was serving in the village of Zhuravlyovka in Russia’s Belgorod region on Thursday when he "came under shelling from a Ukrainian Smerch (rocket launcher) and died", the Moscow Patriarchate’s military department said on social media.
BEIRUT: Egypt has deported 31 Eritreans over the past fortnight, ignoring concerns they are at risk of abuses at home...
WASHINGTON: The United States on Friday announced new sanctions against the Myanmar military for "atrocities" against...
BANGKOK: Myanmar junta troops torched dozens of houses across three villages in a restive northern region last week,...
Brussels: President Joe Biden on Friday said the US and EU had reached a new agreement on the transfer of personal...
Geneva: A top UN rights expert slammed the international community on Friday for allowing Israel´s decades-long...
Oslo: Nato cannot allow a security vacuum to develop in the Arctic, where the alliance sees "growing strategic...
