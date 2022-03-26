‘Nato cannot allow security vacuum in Arctic’

Oslo: Nato cannot allow a security vacuum to develop in the Arctic, where the alliance sees "growing strategic competition" from Russia and China, Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday.
"We cannot afford a security vacuum in the High North. It could fuel Russian ambitions, expose Nato and risk miscalculation and misunderstandings," Stoltenberg said. "We also see an increased Chinese interest in the region. China has defined itself as a near Arctic state and aims to build a presence here," he added. Stoltenberg was speaking during a visit to the Bardufoss base in northern Norway, where the alliance is conducting large-scale military exercises, dubbed Cold Response.
