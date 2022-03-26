Up in the air

As expected, yesterday's National Assembly session was adjourned till March 28 by Speaker Asad Qaiser. The reason offered was that it is apparently tradition to adjourn a session after offering prayers for a recently departed parliamentarian. And so the National Assembly session – which had the vote of no-confidence on its agenda – wrapped up after a quick round of prayers for recently deceased parliamentarians. The opposition, which had gone into the session claiming it had all of its members present – with the exception of three, one of whom is incarcerated parliamentarian Ali Wazir – has obviously been quick to cry foul over the adjournment of the session. Calling the excuse 'weak', and a way to erode parliamentary supremacy, the combined opposition has reiterated that the government is on its way out.

On the face of it, for most political observers, these claims now seem to be more promising than was expected. First, the government seemed to have panicked over the no-confidence motion, then it was visibly shaken when its own members seemed to have moved across the aisle, and now PM Khan and his ministers are more busy inviting people to the PTI's March 27 jalsa than anything else. The PM holding jalsas that mainly sound like a defence of his government and a charge-sheet against the opposition – despite facing fines from the ECP for this – while at the same time reiterating that he has no love for power and would not mind giving it up and sitting on the opposition benches is understandable. But the delaying tactics – the NA session, presidential reference, jalsa – make little sense if they are just for pomp and show, which is what the March 27 jalsa seems to be about. Some analysts say this is because the prime minister wants to show the country how popular he is – perhaps a last hurrah in power. One could argue that if the government were just waiting for pomp and show to convey the PTI’s popularity on Sunday, and if the ruling party had realized it stands on a weaker wicket at the moment, there is little excuse to delay a constitutional process in parliament.

Since this matter started, the allies have been wooed by both sides, but have tried to keep their decision close to their chest for now. The rumour mills, though, are very strongly churning out 'reports' that the allies are very close to jumping ship and joining the opposition camp anytime soon. This, combined with the Supreme Court also remarking how the presidential reference may be sent back, and the PTI government seems to have landed in some dangerously troubled waters, with little hope of being saved by anyone other than itself. While the government grapples with its set of troubles, the opposition – smug though it may be at the moment – also needs to be asked some serious questions about its plans if it manages to remove the PM. Assuming a coalition government comes to power, it will not be easy to govern with an even weaker government than the current PTI government. How will tough economic decisions be taken in an atmosphere of uncertainty if a weak coalition stays in power for the next year or so? This is partly why some have wondered why the opposition even went for the no-trust move when only a year and a half was left till the next elections. Some calculations say early elections in case of the opposition’s success can lead to a bit of political stability. If they decide to go for early elections, it is still unclear whether all provincial assemblies would also go for early elections or complete their five-year term. If not, it will be the first time in our history that elections at the federal level will take place on different dates than the provincial governments. Does this mean that we are in for more experimental politics, something Pakistan can ill afford at this moment – be they hybrid regimes or national governments. We need political and economic stability, neither of which seems to be possible in such an air of uncertainty.