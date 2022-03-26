Give them deadlines

This refers to the article, ‘Economic costs of judicial (in)actions’ by Ishrat Husain ( March 25). It is worthwhile to quote former chief justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar who said in a speech in 2018 that the major reasons behind prolonged litigation was the incompetence of judges. The numerous commissions and committees formed to reform the system have only weakened institutions. Fortunately, as we know what is wrong, we should be able to put it right as well. I am an octogenarian and have seen many systems fail because we talk too much and do little. Courts must have fixed deadlines for case hearings. The lower courts should have 15 days; the higher courts, one month; the Supreme Court 90 days. The deadlines for appeals and stay order limit should be 30 days. This model will prove cost-effective and time-efficient.
Mukhtar Ahmed
Karachi
