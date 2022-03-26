Traffic trouble

Karachi is the biggest city of the country. Unfortunately, as the city’s population grows, so does its traffic. People are always so ‘busy’, they have no regard for traffic laws. On top of that, Shahrah-e-Faisal, one of the busiest roads in the metropolis, does not have any traffic signals. As a result, there have been a number of accidents on this road.
Recently, a man and his two little girls died in an accident, and this is just one of the many incidents that have happened here. The authorities concerned should limit the speed of large vehicles or reroute them so that citizens must be crushed by these vehicles.
Nasir Soomro
Karachii
