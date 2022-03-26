Caged birds

This refers to the editorial, ‘Collective failure’ (March 25). The news of yet another dead girl hardly seems surprising at this point. Women in this country have been killed for much less than refusing to marry. Unfortunately, many men still find this hard to believe. “Pakistan is one of the safest places for women because we ‘respect our women’. They are treated even worse in other places,” they claim — as though this statement should serve as some perverse justification of the horrible treatment being meted out to women.

Every day, at least one girl is found murdered. Truly, laws to protect women are a plenty. All that remains now is to see those laws actually being implemented. The government must ensure that not only are culprits punished but also that it encourages a shift in the mindset of people who have been raised to treat women as objects. Without a shift in the way women are seen, there can be no change in how they are treated.

Irfan Ghauri

Karachi