Strengthening unity

It is unfortunate that even though an organisation with 57 Muslim-majority countries exists, Muslims in various parts of the world are suffering. The main objective of the OIC has always been to protect the interests of Muslims. However, it does not seem to have been very successful in this endeavour.

Is this because of a lack of a centralised law-enforcement agency? After all, policies without implementation are worthless. If a platform doesn’t have a check on how well its rules are implemented, it is bound to fail — like the League of Nations did after World War I. The OIC will have to do a lot if it really wants to counter Islamophobia. In order to accomplish that, it must have rules to foster unity and a body to ensure that those rules are followed by all.

Nizar Jan

Turbat