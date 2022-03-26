Rise and fall

The PTI’s sudden rise to mainstream politics in 2011 shocked everyone. After coming to power, it projected itself to be the saviour of the nation and promised to eliminate corruption within its first 100 days, create millions of jobs and build millions of houses. But people soon realised their hopes were misplaced. Inflation shot up, while the anti-corruption drive turned into a witch hunt against the leaders of the opposition. The PTI’s own leaders who were found involved in the BRT and Malam Jabba scams seem to have been given a carte blanche.

During the past few years, the country’s economy has suffered, while it has isolated itself on the diplomatic front as well. Moreover, the PTI has opted for confrontational politics with the opposition instead of trying for reconciliation. The current political ambience is poisoned with toxicity to the point that several PTI MNAs have defected. Its supporters, on the other hand, are — like the prime minister — loud and brash in their abuse of opponents. The ruling party, thus cornered, has taken a collision course against the opposition. No good can come from this. The government must initiate negotiations with disgruntled members, estranged allies and the opposition. Diatribe and aggression are not in the interest of the nation.

Sajjad Khattak

Attock