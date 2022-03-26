Without water

Every year, thousands of birds die due to thirst and inaccessibility to water during the summer. We must take care of other living creatures in any way we can.
People should be careful and should ensure that they put out bowls of water on their balconies, rooftops and window sills so that birds can drink water in the heat.
Sheeraz Ali Subh Poto
Hala
