Untrained teachers are a huge problem for the country’s education system. Many schools hire teachers who are not qualified to teach. Many of them are young girls who cannot manage their classes and do not have a full grasp of the subject that they are expected to teach.
How can they then prove good teachers? They only cause children to lose interest in the subject. The government must ensure that schools do not hire people who are untrained or underqualified just to save money.
Essiyan Baloch
Karachi
