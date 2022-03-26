World Water Day: Seminar urges people to conserve water

LANDIKOTAL: The people should conserve water for the coming generations as the water table is going down at an alarming speed, experts at a seminar warned.

The international non-profitable organization Qatar charity Peshawar chapter had organized a daylong awareness seminar in collaboration with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Department at the Government High School Hashimabad in Khyber to mark the World Water Day.

A number of government and education department officials, students, teachers, deputy district education officer Shahid Ali, Government High School Hashimabad Principal Abdur Rahman Afridi and Qatar charity officials participated in the awareness session.

Students delivered speeches and staged a drama to highlight the importance of clean drinking water. The Public Health Engineering Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa senior research officer Adeel Khan was the chief guest.

Adeel Khan said that INGO Qatar charity and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Health Engineering Department were jointly working on the preservation of clean drinking water in seven districts. He said that water table was alarmingly dropping. He said everyone should realize the importance of water for life. He added there could be severe shortage of water in the coming years if corrective steps were not taken.

“It is the moral and social obligation of everyone in the society to preserve water for coming generations,” said Adeel Khan. Qatar charity official Sajjad Khan said several water related schemes were being executed in seven districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.