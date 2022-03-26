Dissident PTI MNA says he will support PM

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Friday asked the opposition to watch Prime Minister Imran Khan’s rally in Manshera and said the opposition leaders’ legs “were already shaking.”

The minister tweeted to draw the opposition’s attention to the PM’s rally and alleged the “plastic doll” had addressed three dozen people after inviting them to meal. “Insha Allah, the rat shop will be completely closed next month,” he claimed.

Meanwhile, PTI Member National Assembly Malik Ahmed Hussain Dehar, who had joined hands with the opposition a few days ago, has changed his stance and said he would support Prime Minister Imran Khan in the no-confidence motion. In a chat with reporters after attending the National Assembly session, he said he stood with the government. When asked if his concerns had been addressed, he said they were being addressed. Dehar admitted that he had met with Prime Minister Imran Khan and said he had some issues. “The issues are being solved and after that I would support him,” he added.