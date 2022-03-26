KARACHI: National politics is in a decisive phase. There is a possibility that the discussion on the no-confidence motion in the National Assembly will start on Monday. The opposition is hundred percent convinced of its victory but the government is also confident about its success.

The prime minister says, "I have my cards close to my chest. I will show my trump card on March 27, which will surprise the opposition." Now the question is what is the prime minister’s trump card? There has been speculation about it.

Yesterday, the prime minister met journalists, making it clear that his trump card is not about dismissing some important person or appointing a new one. The important thing is that in the discussion with the journalists, most questions were on government-establishment relations. The prime minister was asked where does the establishment stand and who was supporting the opposition.

Replying to the questions, the prime minister made it clear that neither today nor tomorrow he would talk about the institutions. Many of those who met the prime minister deducted from his answers that he maintains a positive opinion about the Army Chief and he has decided that whatever language the opposition leaders use about the army, he will not make a statement which could create a negative opinion about the institution or hurt its image.

The prime minister is convinced that people are with the government and, therefore, it does not need support from anyone. The prime minister also believes that his government has lost some of its popularity but when people saw Shehbaz Sharif, Asif Zardari and Maulana Fazlur Rehman together, the popularity of the PTI started rising again.

The prime minister also believes that when the people will see a “sea” of people in the March 27 public meeting in Islamabad, then the allies and dissidents will support the government and also the institutions. It is important to understand that the prime minister believes that his possible defeat in the no-confidence move will be his victory. He feels that even if the government does not survive, the PTI’s graph will further rise and people would think that injustice was done with the government.

In the meeting, the prime minister was repeatedly asked who was supporting the opposition? But he said he felt the opposition wanted to escape accountability. It was also mentioned in the meeting that the opposition was afraid that the prime minister had to appoint the next Army Chief in November, but he said the fear of the opposition was unnecessary and unfounded. He also believed that the opposition’s thinking was wrong and the same-page narrative had not changed after the transfer of one person.

The prime minister also dispelled the impression that the umpire was siding with the opposition. He also denied that he had already decided to name a particular person the new Army Chief in November, against home the institution has reservations. According to the prime minister, he has no favourites and the Army Chief should be the one who meets the merit. He also rubbished the news which claimed that he was going to remove a high-ranking man from his office. He also clarified that he had not yet decided to extend the term of the Army Chief. “I am not thinking about it at the moment,” he insisted.

There has been speculation over the past few days that the Prime Minister has decided to remove Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, but he said he was satisfied with his performance. The prime minister also denied allegations in which a family was linked to corruption in Punjab. It can be concluded from the meeting that the Prime Minister has assessed that the institutions do not want to come to the fore or jump into a controversy but he believes that the institutions will not remain neutral when the country is undergoing a crisis.

The PM is satisfied with his performance and believes that his party will win the election if held six months later. There was also an impression that he was not under any pressure to hold early elections. The gist of the Prime Minister's meeting with the journalists is that he is optimistic about his popularity and believes that his popularity and public support will save him. He thinks the March 27 meeting will be so successful that all factors would be in his favour and he would turn the tables on the opposition.