President following Imran’s direction, not Constitution: Hamza

LAHORE: The Special Court on Friday extended the interim bail of Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz until April 4 in the money-laundering case.

Hamza appeared with a plea on behalf of Shehbaz for exemption from court appearance for the National Assembly session, which was granted. Talking to the media, Hamza said the language being used by Imran Niazi does not suit the prime minister who is crossing limits. “People of the country will control him (Imran) and he should stop shedding crocodile tears.”

He alleged the president instead of following the Constitution was pursuing the directions of Imran Khan. He warned Speaker National Assembly that he would not remain on the chair forever. “The Speaker has been named in foreign funding case who should quit on moral ground.”

Hamza claimed the no-confidence motion would succeed. “We are starting long march (today). We will not stage a sit-in of 126 days. Nor will we attack the National TV building. The joint opposition will end this unconstitutional government to save the country."