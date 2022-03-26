One killed, 15 injured as coach overturns at Moro Bypass

SUKKUR: One passenger was killed and 15 others injured when a coach was overturned at Moro Bypass in Naushero Feroze on Friday. The bus was heading to Karachi from Sukkur when it met the unfortunate incident. Citizens and motorway police rushed to the site to help the passengers. The injured were moved to hospitals in Moro and Nawabshah where Syed Raza Shah succumbed to his wounds.