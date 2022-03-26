Land grabbing, corruption case: PML-N’s Tanveer Khan sent to jail

RAWALPINDI. The Senior Civil Judge, Rawalpindi Muhammad Qazzafi-bin-Zahir has sent Ch Tanveer Khan, a former Senator of the PML-N to Adiala Jail on judicial remand in land grabbing and corruption case Friday.

On the court directions, the jail management shifted the accused to Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology (RIC) because of a heart problem.

Completing the probe, the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) submitted a detailed report to the court. The court directed the police to produce the accused on April 9, 2022, and arrest other accused of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) nominated in FIR.

Police brought the former Senator in court amid foolproof security where PML-N supporters were present who chanted anti-government slogans. About 11 RDA officials are also co-accused in the FIR registered against Chaudhry Tanveer Khan by ACE, including director Jamshaid Aftab, Deputy Director Samiullah Niazi, Scheme Superintendents Rana Mohammad Tariq and Shafqat Mehmood, Assistant Director Shahzad Mehmood, Building Superintendents Shafiqur Rehman and unknown revenue officials under Sections of 5/2/46, 409, 741, 467, 420 and 167.