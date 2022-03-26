PM meets Fakhr Imam, MNA Ghazala Saifi

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan and Federal Minister for National Food Security Syed Fakhr Imam Friday discussed the current political situation in the country.
The minister also briefed the prime minister on expected wheat production. Separately, PTI Karachi MNA Ms Ghazala Saifi also met the Prime Minister and expressed full confidence in his leadership and the government. She paid tribute to the PTI’s public welfare and economic schemes and commended Prime Minister’s success on the foreign front by convening the OIC Foreign Ministers' conference and UN adoption of the resolution to curb Islamophobia.
