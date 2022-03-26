Imran to counter no-trust vote amid economic challenges

LAHORE: The eminent British newspaper “Financial Times” has viewed that Prime Minister Imran Khan is due to face a no-confidence vote in the parliament at a time when crippling inflation is battering his country’s economy hard.

The 133-year old newspaper, with a healthy circulation of 111,898 (print) and 740,000 (digital) in September 2021, states: “During Khan’s four years in office, he has struggled to meet enormous expectations that accompany his rise to power. He has been accused of economic mismanagement.” The London-based media house opined that Imran Khan has been using the slogan of anti-corruption “to hound rivals and critics” besides taking impulsive U-turns that have undermined his agenda.

According to the “Reuters” news agency, Pakistan’s annual consumer inflation had eased slightly in February, but a rise in prices from a month earlier on higher food and energy costs had actually added to the growing political pressure facing Imran Khan. Quoting the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the globally-acclaimed British news agency had asserted: “The prices of food and non-food items stayed on an upward trajectory though others such as eggs, potatoes, onions and sugar registered a slight decrease. Surging food and energy prices have put Khan under increasing pressure, especially from his middle-class support base.”

Much like the foreign media, Imran Khan’s political adversaries also think the country’s economy is ailing and plagued with chronic imbalances. Miftah Ismael, a PMLN loyalist and Minister of Finance from April 2018 to May 2018, recently tweeted: “There are countries that have more expensive fuel than Pakistan. But then there are also many countries with cheaper fuel than Pakistan. But who can deny that we have very high inflation, especially food inflation.” Miftah, who comes from a prominent business family of Karachi, had earlier opined: “Whenever we have growth, even the semblance of growth, we run into a current account deficit issue. Our imports shoot through the roof and our exports don’t increase at the same pace. Therefore, we run out of dollars.”

Nafisa Shah, a parliamentarian hailing from the Pakistan Peoples Party, maintained: “Imran Khan’s poor handling of the economy and flip-flopping on the IMF have made him very unpopular. He screams and shouts. His style is very anti-political. Imran Khan has destroyed political culture, weakened the parliament and institutions.”

And then, contrary to the claims made by Imran Khan and his cabinet ministers, the World Bank said in early March 2022 it did not verify the 5.6% provisional economic growth rate for the country during the previous fiscal. A Pakistani newspaper quoted a spokeswoman for the World Bank as saying: “The World Bank does not directly comment on the government’s published statistics nor has the prerogative to verify them. The World Bank indeed provides technical assistance in reviewing the methodology for the important rebasing exercise.”

Earlier, in February 2022, the International Monetary Fund had said Pakistan’s economy remained vulnerable because of delayed implementation of structural reforms and widening imbalances on external accounts. The situation, of course, has not changed by March 25, 2022, as local television channels continue to show images of the public that is unable to make both ends meet.

Although Russia’s invasion of its neighbour Ukraine has pushed up energy and food prices globally, the pressure on oil, gas and electricity tariffs in Pakistan, coupled with soaring daily-use items, had mounted as soon as coronavirus had started wreaking havoc in this part of the world. Resultantly, the real household income squeezed, challenges for the State Bank of Pakistan and the country’s economic pundits increased, and meeting price stability targets thus remains an elusive dream! However, Moscow’s offensive against Ukraine is bound to have a multiplying effect on oil and wheat prices in Pakistan too.