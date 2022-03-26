KP CM Mahmood Khan hopes no-trust against him, PM to fail

MANSEHRA: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has said the opposition plans to bring a no-confidence motion against him after the same move against Prime Minister Imran Khan but said both would meet a failure.

“Three cowardly persons want to oust me through a no-confidence motion but I want to make clear to them that their move first against the prime minister and then against me would fail,” he said while speaking at the public gathering held here at the Thakara Stadium on Friday.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, Railways Minister Azam Khan Swati, MNA Saleh Mohammad Khan also addressed the gathering. Sindh Governor Imran Ismail was also present. Mahmood Khan said that provincial and federal lawmakers from KP were loyal to the prime minister.

“We are with Imran Khan and I want you [public] to promise me that you will also remain with us,” said the chief minister. Federal Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati told the gathering that the prime minister was waging a struggle for a prosperous Pakistan and fighting against Islamophobia as well.

He said for sure that the nation would never let the prime minister down in face of the oppositions’ no-confidence motion. Swati said the government was going to construct a medical college in Mansehra soon and workers of the Suki Kanari Hydropower Project would enjoy the benefits under the labour laws.

Federal Parliamentary Secretary MNA Saleh Mohammad Khan said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf lawmakers were united and would continue to stand by the prime minister. “We have launched the mega development projects in the Hazara division and more funds are in the pipeline as this government wants to bring underdeveloped areas on a par with developed ones,” he said.