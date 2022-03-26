Cracks appear in opposition parties: SACM

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) and spokesperson to the Punjab government Hasaan Khawar has said that cracks had appeared in the opposition alliance. Time has come when opposition parties will start exposing each other. While commenting on the current situation of the country, Hasaan Khawar said that the prime minister had already warned that these people would not be able to make No-Confidence Motion a success story. Even those who have differences with the government are now leaving the opposition. He said that soon the opposition would start working on the old salary.