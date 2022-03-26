Cracks appear in opposition parties: SACM

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) and spokesperson to the Punjab government Hasaan Khawar has said that cracks had appeared in the opposition alliance. Time has come when opposition parties will start exposing each other. While commenting on the current situation of the country, Hasaan Khawar said that the prime minister had already warned that these people would not be able to make No-Confidence Motion a success story. Even those who have differences with the government are now leaving the opposition. He said that soon the opposition would start working on the old salary.
ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communications Dr Shahbaz Gill on Friday said the...
LAHORE: The Special Court on Friday extended the interim bail of Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly...
LONDON: Santosh Kumar Bugti, the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz’s former Member Provincial Assembly, Balochistan, on...
The modern economists have resolved that better institutional quality and political stability are the key determinants...
SUKKUR: One passenger was killed and 15 others injured when a coach was overturned at Moro Bypass in Naushero Feroze...
ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday invited foreign investors to benefit from the business-friendly...
Comments