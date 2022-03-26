PPP not to hold large public gathering on Bhutto’s death anniversary due to Ramazan

Due to the holy month of Ramazan, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has decided not to hold any large public gathering in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh in Larkana on the occasion of the death anniversary of party founder and former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto on April 4 this year.

PPP Sindh President Nisar Ahmed Khuhro said this in a press statement issued on Friday. He announced that the PPP would observe the 43rd death anniversary of its founder at the level of district headquarters in the province.

He directed the office-bearers of the PPP at the district level in Sindh to hold meetings at the Iftar time to pay homage to the party’s founder to mark his death anniversary. He said the lawmakers, office-bearers, former elected local government representatives, members of the federal council, and central executive committee of the PPP would attend those meetings at the district level.

Khuhro recalled that the reference sent by former president Asif Ali Zardari on the death sentence awarded to Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was still pending with the Supreme Court requiring adjudication. He said that after the confession made by the late former chief justice of Pakistan Naseem Hassan Shah, there was a need to rectify the historical record pertaining to the trial of Bhutto.

He recalled that a baseless criminal case was lodged to conduct the trial of Bhutto who gave the Constitution to the country. Referring to military dictator Ziaul Haq, Khuhro stated that nobody at present remembered then autocratic ruler of the country who abrogated the Constitution.

He praised Bhutto for implementing the concept of adult franchise for choosing the elected leadership for the country. The PPP Sindh president said Prime Minister Imran Khan in the present scenario had no option but to step down, as he did not command the confidence of the majority members of the National Assembly.

He was of the view that Khan’s days in power were numbered as people would soon get rid of the present regime that resulted in nothing but destruction in the country.