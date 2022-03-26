Officials told to stay vigilant as prices of flour, bakery items reviewed

Karachi Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Memon held a meeting at his office on Friday to determine the prices of naan, chapatti and bakery items.

The deputy commissioners and the bureau of supply and prices submitted their recommendations to the commissioner for fixing the prices of bakery products, lentils, rice, fine flour and other essential commodities.

After deliberations on the recommendations, the naan, chapatti and bakery associations will submit their recommendations to the commissioner office. The bureau of supply and prices, according to the press statement issued by the commissioner’s office, submitted their proposals in Friday’s meeting.

The proposals were also presented for fixing praices of bakery items such as samosa, pakora and jalebi. The additional commissioner-II, deputy commissioner, and officials of the bureau of supply and prices attended the meeting.

The recommendations presented by the bureau of supply and prices and deputy commissioners were drafted as per the market surveys and keeping in view the profits and expenses. Next week, the press statement said, the commissioner would hold a meeting with naan, bakery and flour associations to finally fix the prices of these items.

Memon said their aim was to provide relief to the public. He directed the deputy commissioner to make sure that their assistant commissioners were vigilant in the markets to implement the rates fixed by his office. Last week, the commissioner’s office fixed the prices of live chicken and poultry meat at Rs235 per kilo and Rs365 per kilo respectively. The price of mutton has been fixed at Rs1,220 per kg.