Woman dies of heart attack during drive against encroachments

A woman allegedly died of heart attack during an anti-encroachment drive in Karachi’s Moosa Colony area on Friday.
Tension gripped the locality in North Nazimabad within the limits of the Hyderi police station when an anti-encroachment team reached there for demolitions. A large number of residents came out of their homes and staged a protest against the drive but the team started demolishing houses.
During the operation, a woman identified as Jam Zadi suffered heart attack and died. Following her death, an angry mob blocked the road and staged a protest. They also pelted the anti-encroachment team with stones.
Later, police reached the area and dispersed the protesters after assuring them of full cooperation. The protesters demanded a case registered against the anti-encroachment team over the death of the woman.
Due to the holy month of Ramazan, the Pakistan Peoples Party has decided not to hold any large public gathering in...
Karachi Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Memon held a meeting at his office on Friday to determine the prices of naan,...
Karachi Metropolitan Corporation Administrator Barrister Murtaza Wahab, who also serves as the Sindh government...
Federal Investigation Agency Director General Dr Sanaullah Abbasi has said cybercrimes have abundantly increased...
There should be effective implementation of laws to crack down against the ongoing extensive use of social and digital...
A caravan of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf left Karachi for Islamabad on Friday to participate in the party’s power...
Comments