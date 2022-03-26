Woman dies of heart attack during drive against encroachments

A woman allegedly died of heart attack during an anti-encroachment drive in Karachi’s Moosa Colony area on Friday.

Tension gripped the locality in North Nazimabad within the limits of the Hyderi police station when an anti-encroachment team reached there for demolitions. A large number of residents came out of their homes and staged a protest against the drive but the team started demolishing houses.

During the operation, a woman identified as Jam Zadi suffered heart attack and died. Following her death, an angry mob blocked the road and staged a protest. They also pelted the anti-encroachment team with stones.

Later, police reached the area and dispersed the protesters after assuring them of full cooperation. The protesters demanded a case registered against the anti-encroachment team over the death of the woman.