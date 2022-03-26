City swelters as mercury soars to 39.5 °C

The mercury in the provincial capital shot up to 39.5 degrees Celsius on Friday as the sea breeze remained suspended during the daytime under the influence of a high pressure area over Afghanistan, which changed the wind direction in Karachi, the Pakistan Meteorological Department said on Friday.

“For the first time in the year, the mercury touched 39.5 degrees Celsius in Karachi today [Friday], and we are expecting similar weather conditions for the next two days, when the maximum temperature is likely to remain between 37-39 degrees Celsius,” Sindh Chief Meteorological Officer Dr Sardar Sarfraz said.

He predicted that the weather was likely to become normal by the end of the current month; however, the first few days of Ramazan would be very hot and humid. “Summer has begun in Karachi and the average temperature for the month of April would be 25 degrees Celsius,” Dr Sarfraz added.