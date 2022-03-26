Gold drops Rs50/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market decreased by Rs50 per tola on Friday.
According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association (ASSJA), gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs131,450 per tola.
Similarly, 10-gram gold price also dropped by Rs43 to Rs112,697. In the international market, gold rates decreased by $1 to $1,955 per ounce.
Silver rates stood the same at Rs1,510 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also remained unchanged at Rs1,294.58.
Local jewelers said gold prices in the local market remained lower by Rs6,000 per tola as compared with rates in the Dubai market.
