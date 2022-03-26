Baqir asks IFIS to innovate to meet SDGs

KARACHI: State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor Reza Baqir has emphasised that emerging market countries needed innovative financial structures from International Financial Institutions and multilaterals to meet the enormous financial needs to meet sustainability requirements.

Speaking of the need to institutionalise and deepen the reforms to advance the implementation of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Baqir highlighted SBP’s and government of Pakistan’s commitment to the UN goals.

He stated this while unveiling a report titled ‘SDGs and sustainability report – Pakistan banking sector perspective’ in Dubai on Thursday. The report was launched at ‘The Future of Green and Sustainable Finance – The Role of the SDGs’ organised by the Global Ethical Finance Initiative (GEFI) in collaboration with the government of Scotland and United Kingdom Islamic Finance Council (UKIFC).

This is the first ever report from the banking perspective that not only maps progress on SDGs 2030, set by the United Nations, by banks but also highlights specific gaps in achieving them.

Other speakers included Ivan McKee, Minister for Trade, Scotland and the event was attended by policymakers, senior bank executives, financial advisors, diplomats and academics who shared insights on the SDGs.

Pakistan is one of the first few countries to adopt SDGs 2030 agenda through a unanimous resolution of the parliament, Baqir said, adding that the seven pillars of Pakistan government’s Vision-2025 were fully aligned with the SDGs and provided a comprehensive long-term strategy for achieving inclusive growth and sustainable development.

Some of the key initiatives undertaken by SBP in recent times including a landmark policy entitled ‘Banking on Equality’ to address gender gap in financial inclusion and flagship Mera Pakistan Mera Ghar (MPMG) scheme to provide financing for low cost and affordable housing in the country, which was nonexistent prior to 2021.

MPMG has not only helped provide shelter to those who were underprivileged, but also stimulated the economy.

The flagship scheme has so for attracted applications amounting to Rs357 billion out of which housing loans of Rs157 billion have been approved with disbursement of Rs56 billion.

The governor specially mentioned SBP’s innovative renewable energy financing facility, which encourages banks to increase green financing portfolio and reduce carbon footprint.

Baqir lauded the work done so far by Pakistani banks on SDGs. However he stressed that banks’ boards and management should explicitly convey their commitment and support for implementation of SDGs to their teams and other stakeholders to embed this message.

He also said that banks should develop implementations plans with identification of time lines and responsibilities to achieve SDGs in conjunction with capacity building programmes.