Loans, grants inflows shrink to $154.4mn in February

ISLAMABAD: External dollars streaming into the country in the form of loans/grants from multi and bilateral creditors hit a massive bump in February as Pakistan’s could fetch only $154.4 million, mounting pressure on forex reserves, data showed on Friday.

Owing to the slowing down of dollar inflows, the country’s foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) witnessed a steep decline by $869 million in just one-week period ended on March 18, 2022.

Earlier, the foreign currency reserves were declining by $200 to $300 million on a per-week basis, but the pace got accelerated in the middle of March 2022 mainly because of the slowing down of dollar inflows and increased debt servicing requirements.

Although current account deficit decreased sharply and reduced from $2.3 billion in January 2022 to $545 million in February 2022 amid hopes that foreign exchange reserves would go upward in reality, it decreased sharply according to the latest data released by the SBP.

“It’s a worrisome indicator and if this trend continues in coming weeks and months then the balance of payment crisis will be knocking at the door by end of the current fiscal year,” an independent economist said while talking to The News.

With the 7th review under the IMF programme still unaccomplished, it will be hard for Pakistan to manage external financing requirements amid lingering rising political temperatures.

Now Pakistan is left with no other option but to seek increased commercial loans in order to shore up dwindling foreign currency reserves.

Despite getting a generous financial package from Saudi Arabia in the shape of time deposits of $3 billion and from China in the form of $4.2 billion rollover of loans, Pakistan’s total dollar inflows in eight months (July-Feb) period stood at $12.178 billion during this fiscal. The country had obtained $7.2 billion in same eight months of the last fiscal year.

The country’s total foreign loans and grants stood at $12.022 billion till January 2022.

The pace of inflows dropped alarmingly in February 2022, while the country fetched a total of $12.178 billion in July-February period of 2021-22.

Pakistan continued relying upon receiving dollar inflows from bilateral/multilateral creditors, commercial loans, time deposits, floating international bonds, publicly guaranteed debt, and time deposits from friendly countries. Islamabad received $203.6 million dollars in first eight months from China and USA, which remained the largest bilateral donors in the current fiscal year.

China provided $100.8 million in shape of loans and grants, France $8.08 million, Germany $12.36 million, Japan $12.94 million, Korea $4.06 million, Oman $0.13 million, Saudi Arabia $1.09 million, UK $14.54 million, and USA extended $49.67 million.

The multilateral donors provided $3.477 billion in the period under review as ADB provided $1.1 billion, AIIB $38.87 million, EU $22 million, WB’s IBRD $172.45 million, WB’s IDA $861.7 million, IDB $66.67 million, IDB (short-term) $1.189 billion, IFAD $20.52 million, and MDTF transferred $3.85 million to Pakistan.

The government launched two international bonds for raising $2.041 billion in the current fiscal year. It also secured $2.6 billion in the shape of commercial loans as Ajman Bank provided $61 million, Dubai Bank $1.14 billion, Emirates NBP $591.25 million, Standard Chartered Bank London $482.26 million, while Suisse, AGM UBL, and ABL together lent $343.5 million to the country. The country received $832.5 million through publicly guaranteed loans during the first eight months of the current fiscal year.