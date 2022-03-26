Stocks flatline amid no-trust motion angst

Stocks on Friday did not go far from home in any direction as all eyes are set on the outcome of no-trust motion, which was originally scheduled for Friday, but was later moved to Monday, resulting in some late buying, traders said.

KSE-100 Shares Index ended just 28.60 points or 0.07 percent shy of a negative close at 43,551.15 points after dangling between a high of 43,686.35 and low of 43,375.38 points.

The National Assembly session, where no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan was to be mooted, was moved up to the next week because of the death of a parliamentarian.

It is a parliamentary convention that the first sitting after the death of a lawmaker is limited to prayers for the soul of the departed and tributes fellow lawmakers wish to pay them.

Mubashir Anis Naviwala, an analyst at JS Research, said the bourse traded in a tight range as political and economic uncertainty thinned down the participation signigicantly.

“Going forward, we expect range-bound activity to continue,” Naviwala said.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said, “Stocks closed higher amid thin trade after NA session postponed to decide on PM confidence voting.”

Speculations over likely accord with IMF next week after 7th review under EFF played a catalyst role in the positive close, he said.

KSE-30 Shares Index edged up by 35.36 points or 0.21 percent to 16,657.48 points.

Volumes swelled 12 million shares to 161.93 million from 149.78 million shares, while value dropped to Rs4.146 billion from Rs5.640 billion. Turnover in the future contracts surged to 263.41 million shares from 188.20 million on Thursday.

Market capital ticked up to Rs7.358 trillion from Rs7.346 trillion. As many as 162 stocks posted gains, 130 losses, while 28 remained unchanged.

Nabeel Haroon, at Topline Securities, said a range-boundedness prevailed as the index swung between an intraday high of 164 points and low of 147 points to finally settle at 43,551 points level, up 0.07 percent.

LUCK, HBL, MEBL, MTL, and EFERT, cumulatively contributed 109 points to the index, while, SYS, POL, UBL, CHCC, and OGDC threw away 64 points.

Mehmood Textile, up Rs61.15 to Rs879/share, was the best performing stock in terms of gains, while Sapphire Textile, up by Rs48.96 to Rs1,038.95/share, was the second best of the day.

Sapphire Fiber led the losers by falling Rs72.67 to Rs896.32/share, while Rafhan Maize, which shed Rs57 to Rs11,633/share was right behind.

Arif Habib Ltd said PSX languished through another lacklustre day; however, in spite of prevailing political noise the index managed to remain in the green amid dull mainboard activity.

On the flipside, the market continued to move sideways as hefty volumes were recorded in the third tier stocks, the brokerage said adding that value-buying emerged in the last trading hour.

Commercial banks (+34.9 points), fertiliser (+27.5 points), automobile assemblers (+9.14 points), and investment banks (+6.12 points) lent major support to the benchmark index.

WorldCall Telecom led volumes with 22.17 million shares, while second to it was Dost Steels Ltd with 9.82 million shares.

Other major volume-makers were Cnergyico PK, Telecard Limited, Pakistan International Bulk, TRG Pak Ltd, Pakistan Refinery, K-Electric Ltd, Pak Elektron (R), and Unity Foods Ltd.