‘Govt not sincere to S Punjab cause’

LAHORE:Seraiki Lok Sanjh office-bearers on Friday alleged that the government was not sincere to create South Punjab Province.

In a press statement here, they alleged that to submit the Bill at a time when the government was facing no-trust move made it clear that the government wanted to exploit the people’s legitimate grievances. They said that the PMLN had long worked to undermine the Seraiki cause by advocating for a separate Bahawalpur province.

According to Seraiki Lok Sanjh, the people of the Seraiki Wasaib, who make up a large population of the province of Punjab, had been left destitute since the creation of Pakistan by successive governments both in the Centre and in the province, even as North Punjab had benefited from large scale development works.